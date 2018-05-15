SHOOTING

Man shot near East Schiller and Braddock streets in Philadelphia

Man shot near East Schiller and Braddock streets: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is recovering after he was shot in the stomach while just standing at an intersection in Philadelphia.

The 26-year old victim was shot just before midnight Tuesday near East Schiller and Braddock Streets.

Investigators say the victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children by a private car and later transported to Temple University Hospital.

Police are checking surveillance cameras near the area to get a description of the shooter.

There is no word on a motive.

