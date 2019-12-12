Man shot near Mayfair Diner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot near the Mayfair Diner Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and hip.

The victim ran toward the diner after being shot, where several employees came to the man's aid and flagged down police.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police recovered four shell casings at the scene.

So far there is no word on a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
