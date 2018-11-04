Man shot outside West Philadelphia takeout restaurant

A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot four times in West Philadelphia.Police responded to the report of a person shot at a Chinese takeout restaurant in the 4900 block of Catharine Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.They say the victim was near the entrance to the Peking Inn Restaurant when he was shot twice in the lower torso and twice in the lower back.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.No arrests have been made but police hope surveillance video from the restaurant will help lead them to a suspect.------