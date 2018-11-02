Man shot several times on front porch of North Philadelphia home

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot several times on front porch of North Philadelphia home. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 2, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on the front steps of his North Philadelphia home.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 2nd and Cambria streets.

Police say the man was hit several times in the torso and chest from someone who was firing within close proximity.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "It appears the shooter was standing right near him firing the shots and the victim lived right there, just feet away from his front door from where he was shot."

Family members of the victim told police the man was eating food on his front porch shortly before the shots were fired.

Witnesses told police they saw two men flee the scene.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cousins brutally beaten while trick-or-treating in Atlantic Co.
Body of man found in Northeast Philadelphia basement
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Very Mild, Spotty Showers Today
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Action News Investigation: Cheap cosmetic procedures
Chester County massage therapist accused of fondling patients
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Show More
Man tries to steal construction vehicle in Center City
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Lawmakers push for Styrofoam ban in Pennsylvania
Employee, customer seriously hurt after truck hits NJ market
Police respond to disturbance in Strawberry Mansion
More News