Man shot to death in Feltonville

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly shooting in Feltonville. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on September 18, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Homicide detectives are searching for evidence in connection with a murder in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

A 46-year-old man was shot to death around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4800 block of Bingham Street.

Police say he was shot twice in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have been focusing their attention on a pick-up truck, but it is unclear how the vehicle is related to the investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootinghomicidemurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Police: Brothers found after missing from West Philadelphia home
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Police: Man who confessed to killing father showed no remorse
AccuWeather: Spotty Downpours From The Remnants of Florence Today
Shooting victim runs to Sunoco station for help
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Show More
Champion Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy with cerebral palsy
Pickup truck driver sought for 'turfing' school property
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
More News