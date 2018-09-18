Man shot to death in Feltonville

Homicide detectives are searching for evidence in connection with a murder in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.A 46-year-old man was shot to death around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4800 block of Bingham Street.Police say he was shot twice in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police have been focusing their attention on a pick-up truck, but it is unclear how the vehicle is related to the investigation.------