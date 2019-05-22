Man shot to death in hail of gunfire overnight in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for at least one gunman after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.Authorities said around 12:30 a.m. a patrol officer heard a number of gunshots coming from the 3900 block of Franklin Street.Police arrived on scene to find a man laying on the street bleeding heavily from his chest.Officers rushed him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.At the scene officers found more than a dozen shell casings and three cars riddled with bullet holes. Officials said evidence suggests the victim was the intended target."Based on ballistic evidence we know at least 14 shots were fired from two semi-automatic weapons, we found 14 spent shell casings on highway and some on the sidewalk right near where we found the victim laying," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, Philadelphia Police Department.Police said it's possible there were two gunman since shell casings from two different caliber guns were used.Detectives will be reviewing surveillance camera video from nearby businesses.