Man shot to death inside Roxborough apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 46-year-old man has died after being shot in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia Saturday.Police said the man was shot in the chest inside an apartment on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue around 7:30 p.m.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Witnesses told police two men drove away from the scene in a Nissan Maxima.So far there is no word on a possible motive in the case.