Man shot to death returning home from work in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old Philadelphia man was shot to death just as he was coming home from work, police said.It happened on the 4700 block of Hartel Avenue in the city's Holmesburg section around 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators said the victim was getting out of his car in the rear driveway of his house when six shots rang out.There is no word on a suspect or motive.Police are reviewing area surveillance cameras.