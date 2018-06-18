Man shot to death while sitting on front porch

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Gunmen opened fire on two men sitting on the front porch of a home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section, killing one of them, police say.

Investigators found more than 30 shell casings at the scene on the 6600 block of Uber Street early Monday morning. More than 20 of those shots hit a red car parked on the street.

Police say the shots rang out after a confrontation.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a motive and have not yet made any arrests. They are hoping surveillance video in the area will help them with the investigation.

