Man shot twice in head, execution-style, on North Philadelphia street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man is in critical condition after being shot execution-style in a North Philadelphia street Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Lambert Street.

Police said a man in his 60s was shot two times in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said witnesses saw two suspects run into a nearby house. Two people have been taken into custody.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone who might have information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car stolen with newborn, toddler inside
Some Atlantic City casinos reopen Thursday
Wild fireworks street fight caught on video in Philly
Gov. Wolf makes masks mandatory in Pennsylvania
76ers investigating racially charged rant
AccuWeather: Hot And Sunny Today
Brothers found dead after going missing at Murderkill River
Show More
Which masks protect those around you best?
Twin nurses retire together after 42 years
Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Headed to the Jersey shore this weekend? Here's what's open
COVID-19 restrictions split down middle on Philly's western edge
More TOP STORIES News