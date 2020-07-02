Man shot twice in head, execution-style, on North Philadelphia street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man is in critical condition after being shot execution-style in a North Philadelphia street Wednesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Lambert Street.Police said a man in his 60s was shot two times in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.Investigators said witnesses saw two suspects run into a nearby house. Two people have been taken into custody.Police said a gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.Anyone who might have information on this incident is asked to contact the police.