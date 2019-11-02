Man shot twice in North Philadelphia, person questioned

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot at least twice on a North Philadelphia street.Police responded to the 2200 block of North Gratz Street just after 10 p.m. Friday for reports that a man had been shot in the face and arm.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital for treatment.So far, there's no word on his condition.Action News has learned that one person was taken into custody for questioning, but has not been charged in the shooting.