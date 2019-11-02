Man shot twice in North Philadelphia, person questioned

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot at least twice on a North Philadelphia street.

Police responded to the 2200 block of North Gratz Street just after 10 p.m. Friday for reports that a man had been shot in the face and arm.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

So far, there's no word on his condition.

Action News has learned that one person was taken into custody for questioning, but has not been charged in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Off-duty Philly officer opens fire after teens with gun make threat: Police
Man dressed as mummy attacked while handing out Halloween candy
Underweight dog found in barrel in Delaware County
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Fire whips through historic Poconos resort; guests evacuate
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool
EF2 tornado hit Delaware County, officials confirm
Straight-line winds cause damage, knock out power in Bucks County
Calif. grandfather badly beaten over Home Depot parking spot
Shelter Me: Philadoptables releases Hunks for Hounds calendar
More TOP STORIES News