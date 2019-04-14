Man shot twice in Olney corner store

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police report a young man was shot twice in the back inside a corner store in Olney early Sunday.It happened around 1 a.m. on the 5500 block of North 5th Street at Tabor Avenue.Police said the victim was struggling with someone and a third person came into the store and fired shots.The gun man left the scene, leaving the victim critically wounded.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition.Police said they are looking for surveillance video.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.