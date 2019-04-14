Man shot twice in Olney corner store

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police report a young man was shot twice in the back inside a corner store in Olney early Sunday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the 5500 block of North 5th Street at Tabor Avenue.

Police said the victim was struggling with someone and a third person came into the store and fired shots.

The gun man left the scene, leaving the victim critically wounded.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Police said they are looking for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsgun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
More TOP STORIES News