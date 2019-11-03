Man critical after shot twice in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the city's Port Richmond section late Saturday.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of Ruth Street.

Police said a man in his 30s was taken to Temple University Hospital after he was shot twice, once in the head and once in the back. The man is listed in critical condition.



According to police, the gunman ran from the scene.

So far no arrests have been made and there is no word as to what led to the shooting.
