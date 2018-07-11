SHOOTING

Man shot twice in the head in East Mt. Airy

Man shot twice in head in East Mt. Airy. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST MT. AIRY (WPVI) --
A man was shot twice in the head in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around midnight Wednesday on the 6500 block of Blakemore Street.

Police say the victim did not have any identification on him. They do not believe robbery was the motive as the victim was still carrying a large amount of cash in his pocket when he was discovered by officers.

The victim, identified as a male in his late teens to early 20s ,was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman remains on the loose after running from the scene.

No further details have been released.

