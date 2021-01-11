Man shot while driving in Philadelphia's Kensington section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while driving through the Kensington section late Sunday night, police said.
According to investigators, the crash happened in the 100 block of Tioga Street at about 11:20 p.m.
The man's vehicle crashed and caught fire, leaving him with burns on more than 50% of his body.
When police arrived, they found the victim shot in the head.
The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition.
No arrest has been made, police said.
