PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who fired shots into a car on a West Oak Lane street leaving a man fighting for his life.
It happened on the 6700 block of Limekiln Pike around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A 34-year-old man was struck four times in the torso.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said they found 9 shell casings at the scene.
They are trying to determine what sparked the shooting.
Man shot while inside car in West Oak Lane
