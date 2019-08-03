Man shot while inside car in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who fired shots into a car on a West Oak Lane street leaving a man fighting for his life.

It happened on the 6700 block of Limekiln Pike around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

A 34-year-old man was struck four times in the torso.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they found 9 shell casings at the scene.

They are trying to determine what sparked the shooting.
