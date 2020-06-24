Man shot while watching fireworks in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man is in stable condition after he was shot in the stomach while watching fireworks in Kensington Tuesday night.It happed just before midnight on the 2800 block of Emerald Street.The 41-year-old man said he was sitting outside watching the fireworks when he was shot.Police took the man to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.So far there is no word on a suspect of a motive for the shooting.