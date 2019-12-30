Man shot, wounded by Allentown police had replica gun, authorities say

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A man shot and wounded by police, who were responding to a large street fight, was armed with a replica handgun that was made to look like a .45-caliber handgun, authorities said.

Emmanuel Celestino-Mendez, 31, of Allentown, was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and simple assault. He remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition but was expected to survive, authorities said.

The shooting in Allentown occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Police found a large number of people brawling and one person on the ground near a trail of blood after responding to reports of a fight.

Celestino-Mendez was seen holding a weapon and he refused officers' orders to drop the weapon, authorities said. He soon fled to a porch and "still brandishing the handgun, rapidly turned toward" an officer, who opened fire. The officer was not injured.

The weapon Celestino-Mendez was holding was recovered at the scene, authorities said, noting it was an airsoft BB gun made to look like a .45-caliber Ruger handgun. They declined to identify the officer who shot Celestino-Mendez or provide further details on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

It's unclear if Celestino-Mendez has retained an attorney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allentownpolice involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles battle through injuries, win NFC East with victory over Giants
Eagles playoff tickets: Team announces information for Wild Card Round
Family members find woman in 'pool of blood' inside Logan home
AccuWeather: Wet And Mild
Man dead after hit-and-run in Parkside section of Philadelphia
As they prepare for parade, Mummers honor members killed in crash
6abc Action News Mornings Awards 2019
Show More
Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks display to go ahead amid bushfire threat
Internet dubs recovering rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Coast Guard airlifts man from cruise ship off NJ coast
Report: Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered lacerated kidney
More TOP STORIES News