Man sought as person of interest in New Jersey couple's slaying

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Jersey are seeking a man as a person of interest in the slaying of a couple.

The bodies of Frank Warner and his wife, Joyanne, were found in the couple's Warren County home on Sunday. Washington Township police had responded to a report of an unconscious person.

The Warners were 73 years old. Authorities have not released how they were killed.

Authorities on Monday were seeking to question 50-year-old Todd Warner. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a silver Kia Soul with New Jersey registration E11 LCW.



Authorities could not confirm whether he is related to the slain couple.

The pair owned a home in an age-restricted neighborhood in Washington Township.

Officials say Warner faces active warrants for credit card theft and motor vehicle theft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
