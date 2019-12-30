Man sought for massage parlor robbery in Abington Township

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a massage parlor in Abington Township, Montgomery County.The robbery happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Jin Lian Asian Massage on Jenkintown Road.The man robbed the business at gunpoint, police said.Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect clearly showing the man's face.Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Abington Township police at 267-536-1107.