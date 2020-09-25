Man sought for shooting at plainclothes Philadelphia police officers turns self in

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6456664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are looking for at least two gunmen who fired shots at three plainclothes officers in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man wanted for shooting at plainclothes Philadelphia police officers last week in the West Oak Lane section of the city has turned himself in.Jeffione Thomas, 28, surrendered with his attorney on Friday to face attempted murder charges.The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on September 18.According to investigators, the three officers were traveling in an unmarked police vehicle on the 1400 block of Sharpnack Street when a man on a bicycle, identified as Thomas, was riding by their driver's side window.One of the officers rolled down his window to ask the man if he was okay.Officials say Thomas then produced a gun and began firing shots at the officers.The officers pulled off east on Sharpnack Street, past the intersection of 7700 Fayette Street, where the vehicle went up on the sidewalk and hit a fence.Their vehicle was struck several times by the gunfire. The officers then got out of their vehicle and returned fire.A second male shooter began firing towards the officers from further down Sharpnack Street, placing the officers in a crossfire.The male officer who was driving was struck in his back by a bullet that penetrated their vehicle and the driver's seat.However, the bullet was stopped by the officer's vest.He was transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment listed in stable condition.One female officer, who was seated as the rear seat passenger, sustained cuts to her left leg. She was also transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment and was listed in stable condition.The male front seat passenger was not injured in the incident. Both shooters fled in unknown directions, officials say.It wasn't clear what sparked the shooting or if either shooter knew the people in the vehicle were officers.