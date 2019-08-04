Man sought in deadly shooting of his father inside Bustleton home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for a man who they say killed his father with an assault rifle inside their home in Philadelphia's Bustleton section.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue.Officials say the suspect loaded a rifle inside a bathroom in his parents' home. While in the bathroom he accidentally discharged the rifle once, police say.The suspect then allegedly walked out of the bathroom and into the living room where his mother and father were watching TV, and fired four shots at his father.The suspect's mother fled from the home screaming.Police say the suspect's mother was brought in for questioning and described the suspect as a 31-year-old Indian man who is balding, with a light complexion, last seen wearing an orange shirt and basketball shorts.He fled the scene in a grey Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania registration of EPM-3633. That vehicle was located unoccupied around 11:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Clark Street, several blocks away from the shooting.Authorities are asking everyone to stay inside their homes in that neighborhood while they search for the armed and dangerous suspect.