Man sought in rape, kidnapping and assault case in Delaware

Man sought in rape, kidnapping and assault case in Delaware. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 26, 2019.

SELBYVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for a man in connection with a rape, kidnapping, and assault in Delaware.

It happened last Friday inside an apartment in Selbyville.

Police say 23-year-old Xavier Aiken of Milton, Delaware is the person they are looking for.

The 17-year-old victim told police Aiken attacked and assaulted her and prevented her from leaving.

She made it to the hospital and contacted police.
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
