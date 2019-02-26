Man sought in rape, kidnapping and assault case in Delaware

SELBYVILLE, Del. (WPVI) --Police are looking for a man in connection with a rape, kidnapping, and assault in Delaware.
It happened last Friday inside an apartment in Selbyville.
Police say 23-year-old Xavier Aiken of Milton, Delaware is the person they are looking for.
The 17-year-old victim told police Aiken attacked and assaulted her and prevented her from leaving.
She made it to the hospital and contacted police.
