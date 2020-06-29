Man stabbed after fight near homeless encampment in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6250380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Encampment protest grows in Center City, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing the left one man injured on Sunday night on the Ben Franklin Parkway.It happened around 5 p.m. near the homeless encampment located at 22nd Street and the Parkway.Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after an altercation.The man was transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.The circumstances surrounding the fight remain unclear, but city officials stated earlier this week that they are concerned about the safety of the individuals at the encampment.Organizers have told Action News that the site serves as a two-fold protest: to continue support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to bring awareness to the city's homelessness problem.No arrests have been made in the stabbing.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.