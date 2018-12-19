Man stabbed death while house-sitting with 2 young children

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was stabbed to death in North Philadelphia while he was house-sitting with two young children inside.

Investigators say the 43-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck either inside or outside of the home on the 3100 block of North Stillman Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 1-year-old and a 2-year-old were in the house at the time, but were not injured.

Police say the man did not live at the home.

They do not have a description of the suspect.

