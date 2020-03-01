Man stabbed during attempted robbery in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in South Philadelphia that left a man critically injured.

Investigators say the 48-year-old was stabbed in the chest and face during an attempted robbery.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 7th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There have been no arrests and no weapon has been recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiarobberystabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who stole ambulance, led Philly police on chase: "I want my wife"
TIMELINE: Stolen ambulance chase in NE Philadelphia
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Temple student studying abroad trying to return amid Coronavirus concerns
Lehigh University lifts halt on Greek activities on campus
Crime Fighters: Who Killed Destiny Gonsalves-Charles?
AccuWeather: Temperatures Rebound Sunday
Show More
Man injured in propeller accident at New Castle Co. Airport
North Philly street renamed after the "Lion of Zion"
Temple University Rome closes amid COVID-19 in Italy
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
More TOP STORIES News