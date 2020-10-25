32-year-old man stabbed on the Market-Frankford line: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia and SEPTA police are investigating a stabbing Saturday at the Allegheny Station on the Market-Frankford line in Kensington.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the eastbound platform of the El station at Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.

Police said a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the back.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital listed in guarded condition.

Police are looking for two men who were seen fleeing the scene.

Police said there was no weapon recovered from the scene.
