Man stabbed in chest at Center City SEPTA platform

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Officials say a man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest near a Center City SEPTA platform Thursday morning.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Broad and Spruce streets.
The 33-year-old victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in serious condition.
Police tape currently ropes off the entrance to the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line.
This incident occurred amid an ongoing SEPTA Police Transit worker strike.
There is no word on a motive for the stabbing.
