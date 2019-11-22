Man stabbed in Rittenhouse Square; Suspect at-large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the stabbing of a 51-year-old man in Rittenhouse Square.
The violent attack happened at 10:20 p.m. Thursday night.
Investigators say the victim was stabbed several times in the back and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he is stable.
The suspect in the attack remains at-large.
Police have only said the man was stabbed during a fight, and they are working to locate surveillance video.
