Man stabbed in Rittenhouse Square; Suspect at-large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the stabbing of a 51-year-old man in Rittenhouse Square.The violent attack happened at 10:20 p.m. Thursday night.Investigators say the victim was stabbed several times in the back and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he is stable.The suspect in the attack remains at-large.Police have only said the man was stabbed during a fight, and they are working to locate surveillance video.