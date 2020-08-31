Man stabbed in the eye on SEPTA platform in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed in the eye while waiting for a train on a SEPTA platform late Sunday, police said.

It happened just before midnight on the platform at Broad Street and Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police said the 25-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect reportedly ran away from the scene following the incident.

Both SEPTA and Philadelphia police are investigating. There is no word on what might have prompted the incident at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
