25-year-old man stabbed twice on Wilmington basketball court

WILMINGTON -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on a basketball court in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday inside the Community Development Center on the 200 block of Bayard Avenue.Arriving police officers found the 25-year-old victim on the court suffering from two stab wounds to the chest.He was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.Police are investigating what led to the stabbing.No arrests have been made.The Community Development Center building also houses the Kids Academy Pre-school and Kindergarten.