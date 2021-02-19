25-year-old man stabbed twice on Wilmington basketball court

WILMINGTON -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on a basketball court in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday inside the Community Development Center on the 200 block of Bayard Avenue.

Arriving police officers found the 25-year-old victim on the court suffering from two stab wounds to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

The Community Development Center building also houses the Kids Academy Pre-school and Kindergarten.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Lingering light rain and snow into the afternoon
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
Eagles fans offer strong opinions on Wentz trade
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
24-hour vaccination clinic begins Friday at Temple's Liacouras Center
Here's how much snow fell across the Philadelphia region
PennDOT eyes tolls to fund work on nine interstate bridges
Show More
Good Samaritan offers free rides to essential workers during storm
Jaworski weighs in on Wentz trade: 'It was a bad marriage'
Top 6 Chinatown restaurants Part 1
Premature NICU survivor celebrates 5th birthday 'Action News' style
Rangers top Flyers 3-2 in shootout to stop 4-game skid
More TOP STORIES News