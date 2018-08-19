Man stabbed several times in West Oak Lane

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --Police are looking for the man who stabbed another man during an argument in the city's West Oak Lane section.
The Action Cam was on the scene at a rooming house on the 2400 block of 77th Street.
Police say the two men got into an argument at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the basement of the building.
One of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other man several times in the chest and stomach.
The suspect then ran off.
There's no word on the victim's condition.
