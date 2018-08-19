Man stabbed several times in West Oak Lane

Police are looking for the man who stabbed another man during an argument in the city's West Oak Lane section.The Action Cam was on the scene at a rooming house on the 2400 block of 77th Street.Police say the two men got into an argument at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the basement of the building.One of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other man several times in the chest and stomach.The suspect then ran off.There's no word on the victim's condition.------