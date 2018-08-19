Man stabbed several times in West Oak Lane

Man stabbed several times in West Oak Lane. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 19, 2018.

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the man who stabbed another man during an argument in the city's West Oak Lane section.

The Action Cam was on the scene at a rooming house on the 2400 block of 77th Street.

Police say the two men got into an argument at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the basement of the building.

One of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other man several times in the chest and stomach.

The suspect then ran off.

There's no word on the victim's condition.

