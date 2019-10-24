Man stabbed to death in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found stabbed to death in Center City on Wednesday night.It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 9th and Cuthbert streets.Police said the attacker stabbed the victim, who was in his 40s, multiple times in the back of his head and neck.The man was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police are still trying to identify the victim.Investigators have recovered a possible weapon, but no arrests have been made.