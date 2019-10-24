Man stabbed to death in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found stabbed to death in Center City on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 9th and Cuthbert streets.

Police said the attacker stabbed the victim, who was in his 40s, multiple times in the back of his head and neck.



The man was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still trying to identify the victim.

Investigators have recovered a possible weapon, but no arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiamurderhomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 suspect charged, 1 in custody in girl's shooting death
Shooting at Trenton gas station leaves 2 injured
Shooting under investigation in Sicklerville, New Jersey
Fletcher Cox allegedly uses shotgun to thwart intruder
Vigil held for mother killed while crossing street in Tioga-Nicetown
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today
76ers top Celtics 107-93 in 1st battle of East favorites
Show More
Sixers fans pack Wells Fargo Center for season opener
1 dead after collision on Route 30 in Chester County: Police
Bensalem man arrested after trying to sell loaded AR-style rifle, police say
Firefighter honored after saving neighbor from burning building
Soccer star Alex Morgan announces she's pregnant
More TOP STORIES News