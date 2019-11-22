Man stabbed to death in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man in Rittenhouse Square.

The violent attack happened at 10:20 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed several times in the back and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m.

The suspect in the attack remains at-large.

Police have only said the man was stabbed during a fight, and they are working to locate surveillance video.
