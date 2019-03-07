Man stabbed twice at Center City SEPTA Broad Street Line station concourse

Man stabbed in chest at SEPTA station: as seen on Action News March 7, 2019

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Officials say a man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Center City SEPTA station platform Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Broad and Spruce streets.

SEPTA said the victim was stabbed in the concourse area at the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line.

According to investigators, a 33-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back following an altercation.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in serious condition.

This incident occurred amid an ongoing SEPTA Police Transit worker strike.
