PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person is in custody after a knife attack in South Philadelphia.It happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday inside a house on the 1400 block of South 19th Street.Police said the suspect stabbed a 54-year old man twice in the neck.Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.Police were able to recover the weapon and apprehend the suspect.