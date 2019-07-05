Man steals phone in New Jersey, posts picture to victim's Instagram

KEARNY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are hoping someone recognizes a man they say stole a cell phone and then posted to the victim's Instagram story.

The Kearny Police Detective Bureau turned to its facebook community for assistance in identifying the person of interest in the case.



They say the victim reported on May 16 that his iPhone had been stolen.

Shortly after the theft, a potential suspect posted the bizarre photograph of himself on the victim's Instagram story using the stolen device.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective Bureau by e-mailing tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (2833).

All tips will remain confidential.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kearnyhudson countytheftnew jersey newsiphoneinstagram storiescellphoneinstagramselfie
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
Off-duty police officer stabbed near Quakertown, Pa.
Police: Woman had drugs, 4-year-old stepdaughter in car
Pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella outbreak, CDC says
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
AccuWeather: Hot and Steamy, Spotty Storms Today
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
Show More
70-year-old disqualified L.A. Marathon runner found dead
Dog stolen from traveling circus in Delaware
Fisherman finds human leg in Delaware River near Graffiti Pier
Police called to disperse July 4th crowd at Penn's Landing
Coal tycoon among 7 killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News