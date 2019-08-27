Caught on Camera: Man sticks poor box under his coat and walks out of Holmesburg church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video from a church in the city's Holmesburg section shows sticking the congregation's poor box under his jacket and walking out the door.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on August 23 inside of St. Dominic's Church.

Police said the man entered the church located on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue and attempted to take money from the poor box.

The video shows the man struggling with the box before pulling it from the wall, placing it under his jacket and walking out.

Police said the man was last seen walking toward Frankford Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
