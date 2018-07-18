Man strangles then robs gas station customer

Philadelphia police are asking for help finding a violent criminal who strangled and robbed a customer at a Juniata Park gas station.Surveillance video shows the attacker walking outside the Liberty station, on the 900 block of East Hunting Park Avenue, early Tuesday morning.A few minutes later, he spots a 21-year-old man with his back turned.The assailant approaches and puts the customer in a chokehold, squeezing his neck until he loses consciousness.The robber then dragged the victim away and went through his pockets, stealing his wallet.Officials said the customer is OK.If you recognize his attacker, you are asked to contact East Detectives.------