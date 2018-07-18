SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

Man strangles then robs gas station customer

EMBED </>More Videos

Man strangles then robs gas station customer: As seen on Action News at 4 p.m., July 18, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for help finding a violent criminal who strangled and robbed a customer at a Juniata Park gas station.

Surveillance video shows the attacker walking outside the Liberty station, on the 900 block of East Hunting Park Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

A few minutes later, he spots a 21-year-old man with his back turned.

The assailant approaches and puts the customer in a chokehold, squeezing his neck until he loses consciousness.

The robber then dragged the victim away and went through his pockets, stealing his wallet.

Officials said the customer is OK.

If you recognize his attacker, you are asked to contact East Detectives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberystranglingsurveillance videophiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO
Police search for man who robbed 2 women within minutes
Grocery store robbery caught on video
Video: Smash-and-grab burglary in Center City
Man sucker-punched in street; Passersby raid his pockets
More surveillance video
Top Stories
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Show More
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
More News