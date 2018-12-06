1 driver and man struck and killed by 2 vehicles in Rhawnhurst identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say they have identified the first driver involved in a deadly hit and run in Rhawnhurst, but still, need help catching the second driver.

Police say 53-year-old Bile Correa was struck and killed while crossing the roadway Saturday night.

It happened in the 8200 block of Bustleton Avenue and Stanwood Street
Investigators have recovered surveillance video from the scene that shows a white Honda Pilot striking Correa and, just seconds later, a second vehicle running him over.

That second vehicle is a dark-colored Toyota 4Runner, and investigators are still trying to locate it.

"We would just ask the public if they had any information about either of these two vehicles to give us a call. And I would encourage anyone who lives in the Rhawnhurst area, lower Bustleton or Somerton area to check their home surveillance video to see if they have any of these vehicles in their camera," said Capt. Mark Overwise.

