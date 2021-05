PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Penn's Landing on Sunday night.Police say a 76-year-old man died after he was struck by a Chevy Impala on the 200 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.The striking vehicle did stay at the scene, but witnesses told police that the driver of the Chevy Impala may have been racing a white Jeep.The driver of the Jeep has not been located.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.