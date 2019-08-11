Man struck by hit-and-run driver while landscaping in Upper Providence Township

UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are searching for the driver who struck a man who was doing some yard work on Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Paxon Hollow Road just past Dog Kennel Road in Upper Providence Township.

Authorities say the vehicle struck a man working outside, then drove away.

We are still working to get information on the victim's condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 610-566-8445.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper providence township (delaware county)pennsylvania newshit and runpennsylvaniaaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Helicopter crashes near Lehigh Valley International Airport
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
Philadelphia police break up 2 large crowds
Man arrested after woman found dead in Pennsauken bedroom
Ambulance slams into ambulance, crash caught on video
Pennsylvania student killed in Ohio mass shooting mourned
AccuWeather: Sunny And Pleasant
Show More
Video shows nursing home aides taunting woman, 91, with dementia
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Man, woman sought for armed robbery of McDonald's
2 fire company members hit by out-of-control car
Eagles QB coach responds to Kaepernick's possible future in Philly
More TOP STORIES News