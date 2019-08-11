Man struck by hit-and-run driver while landscaping in Upper Providence Township

UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are searching for the driver who struck a man who was doing some yard work on Saturday morning.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Paxon Hollow Road just past Dog Kennel Road in Upper Providence Township.
Authorities say the vehicle struck a man working outside, then drove away.
We are still working to get information on the victim's condition.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 610-566-8445.
