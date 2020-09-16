Man struck, killed by road roller at Ridley Park Middle School

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Ridley Park are investigating a fatal incident involving a road roller at a school Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Free Street at Ridley Park Middle School.

Crews were at the school working on a construction project while students are learning from home virtually.

There have been no details released about the victim at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
