CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was shot outside a hotel in Chester, Delaware County.It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday outside the Candlewood Suites on the 300 block of Welch Street.Police said the victim managed to stumble into the lobby for help before he collapsed.Though there is no official word on his condition, the Delaware County Coroner was on the scene.Police are continuing to investigate.