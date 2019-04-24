Man suffers burns after electrical incident in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 50s suffered burns to his arms and body Tuesday night during some kind of electrical incident in Philadelphia's Chinatown section.Chopper 6 was over the scene at 8th and Race where firefighters and PECO crews were investigating a fault in underground equipment.It knocked out power to 220 customers just after 9 p.m.PECO tells Action News that the malfunction is expected to be remedied within 24 hours.