Man suffers cut to head in Cheltenham house fire

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a fire in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Deaver Road.Arriving crews were met with heavy flames on the first and second floors of the single-family home.The fire spread to the attic and roof.Police said the victim suffered a cut to the head.The person was being treated at the scene.No other injuries were reported.Crews brought the fire under control. They remained on the scene putting out hot spots along the roofline.