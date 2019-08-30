Man survives being hit 5 times in drive-by shooting in Logan section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old man is lucky to be alive after being shot five times in a drive-by shooting in the Logan section.This happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday on the 4900 block of North 9th Street.Police say the victim had just parked his car near his home when another vehicle pulled up next to him. At least one person inside that vehicle opened fire.Bullets pierced the driver side window and door of the victim's car.The victim was hit five times in his back and lower extremities, but he was able to climb out the passenger side to escape.The victim was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.Investigators recovered 12 shell casings of different calibers from inside the car."As you can see by the bullet holes in the vehicle - it's a miracle this male is alive," remarked Captain Thomas Davidson.Police are looking for surveillance footage to see if they can get a description of the shooter or shooters.