U.S. & WORLD

Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 27, 2019.

DONALDSONVILLE, La. --
Authorities say a man suspected in two shootings that left five people dead in Louisiana has been arrested in Virginia.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement that 21-year-old Dakota Theriot was arrested Sunday by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The news release says Theriot will be brought back to Ascension Parish and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons.

Authorities say Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one parish before going to his parents' house in a neighboring parish and killing them before fleeing.

Ard said Saturday that Theriot was believed to have been in a relationship with one of the victims, Summer Ernest. Her brother and father were also killed.

RELATED: Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for murder suspect
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities in Louisiana said they are searching for an "armed and dangerous" 21-year-old accused of killing his parents and three others.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshooting rampageshooting
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Missouri zoo names baby otters after Star Wars characters
Florida school unveils book vending machine
McDonald's to hold 'bacon hour' on Tuesday
Starbucks sees four-percent sale increase in 2018
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Students participate in chess marathon in University City
Woman shot while sitting in SUV in Southwest Philadelphia
Man hospitalized after being shot while leaving work in South Philadelphia
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, concrete wall in East Falls
20 dead as bombs target Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Pope challenged on sex abuse as young people take stage in Panama
Car flips over on Roosevelt Boulevard; man critically injured
Show More
Local workers hopeful as government slowly reopens
Case of man killed in broad daylight remains unsolved
Hard Rock casino testing sports betting in New Jersey
Sunoco says area around Chester County sinkhole is secure
3 injured in Wilmington triple shooting
More News