Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5108370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities in Louisiana said they are searching for an "armed and dangerous" 21-year-old accused of killing his parents and three others.

Authorities say a man suspected in two shootings that left five people dead in Louisiana has been arrested in Virginia.Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement that 21-year-old Dakota Theriot was arrested Sunday by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.The news release says Theriot will be brought back to Ascension Parish and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons.Authorities say Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one parish before going to his parents' house in a neighboring parish and killing them before fleeing.Ard said Saturday that Theriot was believed to have been in a relationship with one of the victims, Summer Ernest. Her brother and father were also killed.------