EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey are looking for a man they say used a cell phone to record video up a pregnant woman's skirt.
Police say the man was captured on surveillance inside a Walmart where the incident occurred back on May 29.
The woman said she pushed him away when she realized what he was doing.
Authorities said the man took off in a white sedan.
If you recognize the man in the photo, you are asked to call the police.
Police search for man who took upskirt video of woman at Walmart
