Police search for man who took upskirt video of woman at Walmart

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey are looking for a man they say used a cell phone to record video up a pregnant woman's skirt.Police say the man was captured on surveillance inside a Walmart where the incident occurred back on May 29.The woman said she pushed him away when she realized what he was doing.Authorities said the man took off in a white sedan.If you recognize the man in the photo, you are asked to call the police.