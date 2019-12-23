Man to appear in court on gun charge after 13 shot in Chicago

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO -- A man arrested in connection with a shooting that left 13 people wounded in Chicago over the weekend is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Marciano White, 37, will be in court at 1:30 p.m. He was found at the scene of the mass shooting armed with a gun. Police have not yet officially named him as a suspect.

White, 37, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after investigators said he was caught with a gun at the scene of a shooting in the 5700-block of South May Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Police have detained and questioned at least two people in connection to the shooting.

Investigators said there was a dispute around 1 a.m. Sunday during a house party. Moments later, someone opened fire inside of the house.

WATCH: CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller gives update on mass shooting at Englewood house party
When people started running outside, video surveillance from a city police camera captured images of at least two people shooting at a home and at a vehicle. Police said the shots were fired during a celebration for a birthday of a man who was shot and killed when he tried to carjack someone back in April.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with some of those who were shot and badly injured.

"One of the victims inside specifically said to me, 'I just want to know who did this,'" Lightfoot said. "I want to make sure they're brought to justice and that is the commitment we are making."

"One of the women who was there laying in the bed asked me, 'I just want justice; I just want to know who did this and make sure we stop it from happening again,'" Lightfoot said.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said.

Several victims remain in critical condition, police said. The victims' ages are between 16 and 48.
